Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Sets New 1-Year High at $253.33

Watkin Jones PLC (LON:WJG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 253.33 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 244.48 ($3.22), with a volume of 11156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243 ($3.20).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WJG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 279 ($3.67) price objective (up previously from GBX 253 ($3.33)) on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Friday, September 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.58. The firm has a market cap of $629.08 million and a PE ratio of 14.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 235.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 221.72.

About Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Watkin Jones plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build To Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.