Waves (WAVES) 24 Hour Volume Tops $60.87 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Waves coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00012744 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Bitbns, Exmo and OKEx. Waves has a total market cap of $94.28 million and approximately $60.87 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00021931 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007998 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Waves Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,777,882 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Huobi, Indodax, Coinrail, Liqui, Cryptohub, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bittrex, Livecoin, COSS, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo, BCEX, Binance, Bitbns, Kuna, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, OKEx, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

