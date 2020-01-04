WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $90.12

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.12 and traded as high as $92.48. WEC Energy Group shares last traded at $90.80, with a volume of 72,056 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.66%.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 456.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,826,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,357 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 35,386.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,047,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,434,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,287,666,000 after purchasing an additional 659,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,547,000 after purchasing an additional 550,839 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,351,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,080,000 after purchasing an additional 377,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

