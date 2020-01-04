Wells Fargo & Co Upgrades BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) to Overweight

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $575.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $546.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $520.95.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK opened at $503.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.20. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $381.99 and a twelve month high of $510.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerkovic Milan 2,522,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,567. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.