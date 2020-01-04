West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. West Mountain Environmental earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

West Mountain Environmental has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About West Mountain Environmental

West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.

