West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $152.50

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $152.50 and last traded at $150.26, with a volume of 113961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WST shares. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.24.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,014,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,812,000 after purchasing an additional 239,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,900,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,113,932,000 after purchasing an additional 130,672 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 115,162 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,209,000 after purchasing an additional 115,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.