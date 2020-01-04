Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.98

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.98 and last traded at $64.96, with a volume of 163816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.47.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.30.

Get Western Digital alerts:

The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.83.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 4,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $256,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,572,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.