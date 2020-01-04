Weyerhaeuser Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,280 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 705% compared to the typical daily volume of 159 put options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

