Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.92

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and traded as low as $1.61. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 1,946 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 3.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 127,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.03% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

