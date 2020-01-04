Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

WLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $9.00 to $7.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.31.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $716.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 3.28. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $30.94.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $372.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.25 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,222,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

