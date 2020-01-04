WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price target on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.36.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.28. WPX Energy has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $15.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in WPX Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 668,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in WPX Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in WPX Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in WPX Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.