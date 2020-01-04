Wrapped Bitcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $57,005.00 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $57,005.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $7,364.07 or 0.99998676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00058144 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084620 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001065 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00060295 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 589 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

