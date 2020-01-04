XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $71.78

Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.78 and traded as high as $81.15. XPO Logistics shares last traded at $79.72, with a volume of 29,854 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 252,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $21,261,303.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 552,900 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,803 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 223.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 27.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth $98,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

