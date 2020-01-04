XYO (XYO) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. XYO has a market cap of $1.79 million and $357.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, YoBit, DDEX and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.74 or 0.05862676 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002088 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035838 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000297 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, LATOKEN, DEx.top, DDEX, KuCoin, BitMart and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

