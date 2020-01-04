Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Applied Materials reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average is $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

