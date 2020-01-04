Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s earnings. Schweitzer-Mauduit International reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Schweitzer-Mauduit International.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.40 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWM. Sidoti began coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,111 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,009,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter worth $1,224,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

