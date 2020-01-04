Zacks: Analysts Set $24.00 Target Price for Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $24.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bank7 an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSVN. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bank7 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 83.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bank7 by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,090,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bank7 by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 48,424 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSVN traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. Bank7 has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $190.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.88.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.11). Bank7 had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank7 will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bank7’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

