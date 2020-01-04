Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Cars.com posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Cars.com’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CARS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cfra raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $807.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 12,646.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cars.com (CARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.