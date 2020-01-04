Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.74 Million

Analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will announce $4.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.78 million to $5.51 million. Strongbridge Biopharma reported sales of $4.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year sales of $20.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.98 million to $21.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $28.56 million, with estimates ranging from $24.38 million to $34.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Strongbridge Biopharma had a net margin of 211.37% and a return on equity of 45.77%. The company had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBBP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ SBBP opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $113.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

