Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.77 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) will report $87.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.60 million. TrueCar posted sales of $91.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year sales of $351.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $351.80 million to $352.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $374.92 million, with estimates ranging from $369.80 million to $381.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.36 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 14.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $508.46 million, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,882,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after buying an additional 2,323,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,187,000 after buying an additional 1,871,226 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 803.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,900,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 1,690,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,521,000 after buying an additional 1,365,675 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,557,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueCar (TRUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.