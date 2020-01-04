Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) to Post $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) will report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. Walmart reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.22.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 235.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 232.7% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $117.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.83. Walmart has a twelve month low of $92.69 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $337.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.35.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

