Zacks: First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. First Defiance Financial’s rating score has declined by 3.6% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $32.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Defiance Financial an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDEF. BidaskClub upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other First Defiance Financial news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $30,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $89,204.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,531 shares of company stock valued at $140,449. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,269 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 25.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 121.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.95. 150,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. First Defiance Financial has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $32.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $40.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.15 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 27.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

