Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Compass Point began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $23.82.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $200,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,350.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $619,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

