Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) to Sell

IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IOCHPE-MAXION is the leading Brazilian manufacturer of wheels and frames for commercial vehicles and railway freight cars and castings. The Company generates more than 6,500 jobs distributed in six industrial plants in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded IOCHPE MAXION S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

IOCJY opened at $1.95 on Thursday. IOCHPE MAXION S/S has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wheels and Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.

