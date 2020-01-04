Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Hold

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KRYS. ValuEngine cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim set a $81.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $59.65 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 54.87, a current ratio of 54.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. As a group, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 9,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $563,486.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,994,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,314,463.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 27,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $1,405,380.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,024,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,058,422.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,059 shares of company stock worth $4,457,850 in the last 90 days. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 194.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

