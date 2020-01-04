Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Hold

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Medallion Financial stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.56. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 1,344.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 200.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

