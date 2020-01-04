Zacks Investment Research Lowers Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing products that address the medical challenge of increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer. With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

BPMUF stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a fifty-two week low of $36.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25.

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers isavuconazole, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, the European Union, and internationally under the Cresemba brand.

