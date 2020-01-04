Zacks Investment Research Lowers Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DIGIMARC CORPORATION based in Beaverton, Oregon, is a leading innovator and technology provider, enabling businesses and governments worldwide to enrich everyday living by giving persistent digital identities to all forms of media and objects. The company’s technology enables a wide range of solutions for enhancing traffic safety and national security, deterring fraud, counterfeiting and piracy, and enabling new digital media distribution and monetization models that provide consumers with more choice and access to content when, where and how they want it. Digimarc licenses its intellectual property to business partners across a range of industries, delivers solutions for protecting and managing digital images, and offers professional development services to bring strategic initiatives to market. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DMRC. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Digimarc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digimarc has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.10.

NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.87. Digimarc has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.51% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digimarc will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,545.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,185.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,253. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,391 shares of company stock valued at $905,545. 6.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Digimarc by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Digimarc by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Digimarc by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Digimarc by 780.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

