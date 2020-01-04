Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on CUTR. ValuEngine lowered Cutera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Cutera from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Cutera from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cutera has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 20.84%. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Cutera will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Cutera during the second quarter worth $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cutera by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

