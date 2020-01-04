Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) to Hold

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of FFG opened at $59.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.77. FBL Financial Group has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $71.65.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.96 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FBL Financial Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,811,000 after acquiring an additional 56,606 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $2,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 86.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 31.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after buying an additional 31,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 200,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

