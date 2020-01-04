Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BFS. B. Riley began coverage on Saul Centers in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a hold rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Saul Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BFS traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $52.54. 58,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,319. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.23. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

In related news, VP Charles W. Sherren, Jr. sold 3,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 197.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 61.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 11.8% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 15.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 48,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

