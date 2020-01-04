Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sets New 52-Week High at $260.40

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $260.40 and last traded at $259.14, with a volume of 386075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $255.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.13.

The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $118,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,205.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 7,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,720,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,344,318. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,668,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 237.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after buying an additional 88,595 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

