Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.31

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.31 and last traded at $41.30, with a volume of 54496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

ZURVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.55.

About Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

