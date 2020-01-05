-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mogo Finance Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Mogo Finance Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mogo Finance Technology.

Get Mogo Finance Technology alerts:

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 58,807.58%. The business had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $2.67 on Friday. Mogo Finance Technology has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $70.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Finance Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Finance Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.