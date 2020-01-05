-$0.29 EPS Expected for Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) will report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.28). Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Avenue Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -0.16. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $9.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

