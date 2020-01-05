$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.89. NCR also posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 79.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

In related news, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $87,842.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $274,243.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in NCR by 1,210.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.65. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

