$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.88. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Wolfe Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.60. 2,774,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,387. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $121.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $321,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,066,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,131,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

