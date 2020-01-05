$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.00. CGI posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

GIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CGI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $83.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day moving average of $79.22. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CGI has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $85.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CGI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,668,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,479,000 after buying an additional 116,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,756,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,672,000 after purchasing an additional 182,536 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 75.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,257,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,711,000 after purchasing an additional 970,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CGI by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,875,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,466,000 after purchasing an additional 114,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CGI by 24.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 724,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,617,000 after purchasing an additional 141,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

