$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for VF’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.24. VF posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VF will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 153.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,804,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,600 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,993,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 825.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,375,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,051,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,450,273,000 after purchasing an additional 329,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. VF has a 12 month low of $69.99 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. VF’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

