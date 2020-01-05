$1.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to announce $1.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the highest is $1.98 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.65.

EA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $108.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $482,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,293.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,836 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

