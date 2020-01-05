$13.23 Million in Sales Expected for TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) to post sales of $13.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.13 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $5.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $43.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $47.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $128.56 million, with estimates ranging from $103.10 million to $163.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 430.28% and a negative net margin of 427.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

TXMD traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,799,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,013. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.69. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.09.

In related news, Director Brian Bernick bought 36,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 4,387 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $55,539.42. Insiders purchased a total of 112,387 shares of company stock worth $352,539 in the last 90 days. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 73.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 130.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

