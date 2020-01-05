$2.17 EPS Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to announce earnings of $2.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18. VMware posted earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VMware.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.90.

Shares of VMW stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. VMware has a twelve month low of $128.69 and a twelve month high of $206.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.84 and its 200 day moving average is $157.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at $17,976,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 26,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total value of $4,206,196.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,352,434.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,195 shares of company stock valued at $9,533,251 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in VMware by 94.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 206 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in VMware in the second quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the third quarter worth $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in VMware in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the second quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.