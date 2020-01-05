$2.95 Billion in Sales Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will post $2.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the lowest is $2.93 billion. VMware posted sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $10.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.09 billion to $10.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $12.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $186.00 target price on VMware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.90.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 26,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total transaction of $4,206,196.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,352,434.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,195 shares of company stock valued at $9,533,251. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 94.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 206 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth $72,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,674. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $128.69 and a fifty-two week high of $206.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.89.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

