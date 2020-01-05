21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

VNET has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

NASDAQ VNET opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. 21Vianet Group has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $858.66 million, a PE ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 0.96.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $137.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.35 million. Research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,749,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 75,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,810,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 685.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 85,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.