$261.99 Million in Sales Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will report sales of $261.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $266.11 million and the lowest is $259.09 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $244.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $260.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.56 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

CPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.14.

Shares of CPT stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.90. The stock had a trading volume of 473,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,766. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.85. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $116.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $10,049,880.00. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 23,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total transaction of $2,607,699.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,591 shares of company stock worth $18,191,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 101.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $101,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

