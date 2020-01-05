2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Upgraded at ValuEngine

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TWOU. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. 2U currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 0.60. 2U has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $80.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.84 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 35.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in 2U by 159.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in 2U by 11,992.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in 2U by 514.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Read More: What are economic reports?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.