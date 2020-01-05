$3.17 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.13 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $3.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $12.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.69 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.95 billion to $12.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Cfra raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $28.88 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.18.

Shares of DISH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.88. 1,277,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,613. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average is $35.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $44.65.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $63,152.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $234,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in DISH Network by 15.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $440,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

