$310.39 Million in Sales Expected for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to post sales of $310.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verisign’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $310.28 million and the highest is $310.49 million. Verisign reported sales of $307.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisign will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verisign.

Get Verisign alerts:

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Verisign had a net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company had revenue of $308.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.00.

NASDAQ VRSN traded up $4.15 on Thursday, reaching $200.88. 912,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,241. Verisign has a one year low of $144.14 and a one year high of $221.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.81.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 295 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $56,218.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 41.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 0.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisign (VRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.