$379.25 Million in Sales Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) to report $379.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $368.30 million and the highest is $388.40 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $497.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $378.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMRX shares. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Svb Leerink downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRX stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,681. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.