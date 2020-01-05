$4.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will report sales of $4.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.15 billion. Core-Mark posted sales of $4.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year sales of $16.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.58 billion to $16.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.76 billion to $17.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Core-Mark.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CORE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.25. 338,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,643. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69. Core-Mark has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 153.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 832,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,081,000 after acquiring an additional 484,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core-Mark (CORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.